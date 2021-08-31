Richie Wellens’ side aren’t set for a quiet day and will be hoping to bolster their squad ahead of the deadline tonight.

However, Richie Wellens has also admitted that their current situation requires players to be moved on in order to raise funds to make deals happen.

Despite reported interest in Doncaster’s Omar Bogle and Ed Williams, Wellens has claimed nothing has progressed on that front.

Here is the best of your deadline day rumours...

1. Southampton join race to sign Sunderland target Southampton are reportedly now in the race to sign Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison. Everton are also hopeful of signing the striker, who Sunderland had looked to bring in on loan this summer. (Sky Sports News)

2. Hull City set to beat Rotherham United to signing of Sheff Utd midfielder Hull City are set to sign Sheffield United's Regan Slater on a permanent deal this deadline day. Rotherham United had reportedly been in talks with the 21-year-old in recent days. (The Star)

3. Gillingham star attracting Championship interest on deadline day Gillingham are facing a battle to keep hold of defender Jack Tucker today after reported Championship interest has emerged. Charlton Athletic are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old. (The 72)

4. Bayern Munich star to join Sunderland 'in the next hours' Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffman is edging closer to a loan switch to Sunderland on deadline day. The deal is likely to be announced in the next few hours. (Florian Plettenberg - @Plettigoal)