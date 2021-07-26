Latest update on recruitment at Doncaster Rovers

An agreement has been reached with the footballing staff of a Premier League club to loan a young keeper for the start of the campaign.

But the final sign-off must come from the loaning club’s hierarchy before the deal is fully confirmed.

The keeper has already picked up EFL experience via a loan and has international caps at youth level.

Richie Wellens

The Rovers recruitment team have managed to secure an agreement with the top flight outfit which means the financial penalties will not be too severe should the keeper not play regularly.

The player in question will arrive to compete with Louis Jones rather than simply taking the number one spot. Academy graduate Jones will be given every opportunity to make the starting shirt his own this term.

It is understood the deal for the keeper will use up the last of the available funds for players, along with the contract offered to trialist Aidan Barlow.

Rovers hope to complete the signing of former Manchester United youngster Barlow by the middle of the week. The 21-year-old forward missed the friendly with Newcastle United due to illness.

If further additions are to be made, it will require contracted players to be moved on in order to free up funds.

Despite this, boss Richie Wellens is hopeful of working out an agreement with at least one more of the trialists that have been training with the club.

