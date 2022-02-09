Latest round-up of action from Rovers League and KO Cup as Rossington Main eye double

Football

Josh Yeoman and Jordan Hatton were on target for Main who will be eyeing a league and cup double.

Ash Evans and Ben Clark were on the scoresheet for Yorkshire Main in a 2-0 win over Bawtry Town.

FC Doncaster B beat Tickhill Juniors 3-2 at Brodsworth Welfare. Lee McFadden (2) and Mason Laws found the net for Doncaster, while Blaine Humphries and Ally Churchill replied for Tickhill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Division One KO Cup provided the day’s drama as two ties required penalty shoot-outs to determine the winner.

Hemsworth Town drew 2-2 with Bessacarr Development before prevailing 7-6 on penalties.

ISG Doncaster also overcame Airmyn FC 4-3 on spot kicks after earlier drawing 3-3.

Bentley Village beat AFC Bentley Development 5-1 in their derby clash. Ryan Walker (2), Josh Walker, Aiden Davies and Joe Cairns netted for Village, while Richard Arch bagged a consolation effort.

Askern Miners Reserves had goals from Elliot Mountfield (2) and Lewis Gilbert to thank for a 3-0 victory over Yorkshire Main Reserves.

Division One leaders Adwick Park Foresters brought their league form into the cup as they enjoyed comfortable 5-0 success over Armthorpe Rovers. Jack Roberts claimed a hat trick with Rhys Buckham and an own goal completing their nap hand.

Old Club FC beat Epworth Town Development 1-0 courtesy of a Liam Redmile goal.

Meanwhile, Blake Cairns Foundation moved back to the top of the Premier Division after a 6-0 rout of St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop Development.

Daz Bird (2), Ryan Evans, Chris Earl, Ryan Soar and Carl Reade were on target.

The Foundation have a three-point lead at the top but second-placed Rossington Main Reserves have won 13 out of 13 and played five games fewer.

Denaby’s Asa Blake and Armthorpe’s Brad McFadden both scored direct from corners as Denaby United ran out 4-2 winners against Armthorpe Welfare Development.

Nathan Lovell (2) and Aaron Harrison also netted for Denaby, while Rory Miller was also on the scoresheet for Welfare.

There was a nine-goal thriller at the Welfare Ground in Dunscroft as Maltby Juniors won 5-4 against Hatfield Main.

Jack Binney (2), Jordan Cain (2) and Cory Eagle were on target for Maltby, while Ben Hutton (2), Damien Wieczorek and Richard Gover replied for Hatfield.