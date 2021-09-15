Latest on Joe Wright's injury and possible future at Doncaster Rovers
Joe Wright will miss the entire 2021/22 season through injury, according to Richie Wellens.
The 26-year-old was expected to be out for at least nine months after suffering severe ankle and knee injuries against Peterborough United in May.
Wellens suggested this week that the centre back will not kick a ball this season.
Wright is a free agent after his contract at Doncaster Rovers expired over the summer.
Rovers are covering the defender’s medical costs to see him through his recovery – but his long term future still remains unclear.
Wellens confirmed that a decision on whether Wright will be offered a new contract won’t be made until he has proved his fitness.
“Joe won’t be fit for the rest of the season so we’re obviously looking after Joe in terms of his rehabilitation,” said Wellens.
“I’ve had that injury myself and it’s a tough injury to come back from.
“Obviously when Joe looks like he can get back on the pitch we’ll make a decision on that.”