Latest on Joe Wright's injury and possible future at Doncaster Rovers

Joe Wright. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The 26-year-old was expected to be out for at least nine months after suffering severe ankle and knee injuries against Peterborough United in May.

Wellens suggested this week that the centre back will not kick a ball this season.

Wright is a free agent after his contract at Doncaster Rovers expired over the summer.

Rovers are covering the defender’s medical costs to see him through his recovery – but his long term future still remains unclear.

Wellens confirmed that a decision on whether Wright will be offered a new contract won’t be made until he has proved his fitness.

“Joe won’t be fit for the rest of the season so we’re obviously looking after Joe in terms of his rehabilitation,” said Wellens.

“I’ve had that injury myself and it’s a tough injury to come back from.