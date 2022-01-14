Latest on Ethan Galbraith and Matt Smith's futures with Doncaster Rovers

Ethan Galbraith

There have been reports that the Northern Ireland international’s parent club Manchester United are considering options for where to base him for the second half of the season, with him having impressed for Rovers this term.

But McSheffrey insists he is yet to receive any indication from Old Trafford that Galbraith’s immediate future may lie away from Rovers.

“Since speaking last time publicly about Ethan, he’s just trained in every session and played at the weekend,” McSheffrey told the Free Press.

“I had a conversation with him and he’s happy here. He’s getting games and he’s happy.

“It’s not one that we’ve double or triple checked yet. We haven’t had a call from Manchester United to say anything is going on.“As far as I’m aware, he’s happy and he’s staying here.”

Midfielder Galbraith has made 24 appearances for Rovers this term and clubs in both League One and the Championship are said to have been monitoring his progress.

McSheffrey is also confident that Arsenal will allow Matt Smith to remain with Rovers for the remainder of the season.

“He’s played lots of football and I’m sure Arsenal are happy with the games he’s playing and the minutes he’s getting here,” he said.

“He seems happy and I don’t feel like we’re in much danger of him being called back.”

Midfielder Smith has made 27 appearances for Rovers this season.

