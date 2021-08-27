Latest on Doncaster Rovers' pursuit of loan players plus other potential additions

Keepmoat Stadium

Boss Richie Wellens had hoped to secure at least one loan player in time to feature in the game but any deals are set to be completed after the weekend.

It is understood however that at least one new addition to the squad could be made on Friday.

Wellens has floated the idea of non-contract terms to the representatives of a player who has been training with Rovers since pre-season.

With attacking options limited and finances low, the Rovers boss sees the move as the ideal way to bolster his forward line.

Under non-contract terms, a player is not paid a weekly wage but will receive fees for each appearance they make.

Wellens is also considering offering terms to a highly rated young defensive trialist who has been training with the club in recent days.

Any player would need to be registered with the EFL prior to noon on Friday if they were to be eligible to play in Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby.

While neither of the two loan signings Rovers are chasing are set to be completed in time, the club have made headway with one and are working through several options for the other.

There is confidence that a long standing target who can play in an attacking midfield or winger role will join before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

But Rovers have lined up alternatives in the position should the Premier League youngster not arrive.

Discussions have also been held over several potential options to fill the striker berth.

Wellens has yet to concede defeat in his bid to secure a particular ‘renowned League One striker’ but others have been sounded out over a move to the Keepmoat.

The loan deal for the established forward would rest on whether funds could be raised by moving players on, in particular Omar Bogle.

Rovers have not received any further concrete interest in the striker, who has so far rejected opportunities to leave the club despite being told he is not in Wellens’ plans.

