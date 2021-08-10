Latest on Doncaster Rovers' hunt for loan players, outgoings and what came of the playing budget meeting

After bringing in Pontus Dahlberg and Dan Gardner late last week, the Rovers boss is focusing his attention on negotiating free or very cheap loans to fill his two remaining temporary signing slots.

Despite receiving encouragement that clubs would be happy to allow their players to join Rovers, Wellens says there has yet to be any agreement on finances that would satisfy all parties.

“I’d say unless clubs lower their asking prices of the contributions to the wages then it will be none this week,” he said. “If it changes there might be one.”

Richie Wellens

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin met with chairman David Blunt last week to state Wellens’ case for extra resources in the transfer market.

The discussion led to the sanctioning of a contract offer made to Gardner.

Further additions to the squad beyond the loans would require players to be moved out.

Wellens said: “The chairman has been great. He’s allowed us to get Dan Gardner in.

“In terms of Dan Gardner, he’s not on huge money by any stretch of the imagination. But he’s a proven player at the level who can play in three or four different positions.

“It’s just with Dan, he didn’t play much in pre-season so he’s playing catch-up.

“The chairman has been great with getting him in.

“We’re trying to get free loans in but other than that, if we want another body in, it’ll be outgoings that have to pay for it.”

Wellens says there is nothing imminent with outgoings from the club but did reveal there have been enquiries about a senior player.

He said: “It’s still nothing.

“There are still one or two that we’re reminding clubs they’re still available.

“We have had a couple of tentative calls on one of our established players but nothing is ready to go on that.”

The Rovers boss had also hoped to send out some of the club’s younger players on loan to build their senior experience and also free up funds.

But so far only Liam Ravenhill is close to heading out.

Wellens said: “Ravenhill will go to Darlington but in terms of us freeing up money, you’ll understand it won’t free up too much.

“This is more of a development decision rather than a financial one.

“Spennymoor are waiting on a decision for another player. I think Ben Blythe is their second option but I don’t think he’s done any harm.

“It was good for him to get out and see that aggression and that side of non-league football.”

