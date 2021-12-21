Latest on Club Thorne Colliery, Harworth Colliery, Askern Miners and Sutton Rovers
Promotion-chasing Club Thorne Colliery will have gone a month without a league fixture by the time they resume their Central Midlands League campaign in the new year.
Thorne sit second in the Premier North table, level on points with Retford United with a game in hand on the leaders.
After last weekend’s trip to Collingham was postponed due to the home side’s involvement in the Nottinghamshire FA Senior Trophy, Colliery will return to action on January 5 at home to Crowle Colts.
Crowle Colts and Harworth Colliery shared the points after a 2-2 draw at Windsor Park.
Lewis Walker put Crowle ahead, Sam Kelly equalising in the 37th minute.
Harworth went in front through Sam Flower on the hour, but Walker’s late second meant the sides finished level.
A Chaz Bradwell hat trick was the highlight of Glapwell’s 3-1 win at Askern Miners, whose goal came from Elliot Mountfield.
Staveley Reserves also won on their travels, returning from Sutton Rovers with a 4-1 victory. Two Tom Batterham goals put Staveley in control at half time, the visitors going further ahead through Logan Liggins early in the second half. Danny Bell got one back for Sutton on 70 minutes, but Batterham completed his hat trick to confirm Staveley’s win.