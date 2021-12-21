Latest on Club Thorne Colliery, Harworth Colliery, Askern Miners and Sutton Rovers

Action from Harworth Colliery’s draw at Crowle Colts. Photo: John Mushet

Thorne sit second in the Premier North table, level on points with Retford United with a game in hand on the leaders.

After last weekend’s trip to Collingham was postponed due to the home side’s involvement in the Nottinghamshire FA Senior Trophy, Colliery will return to action on January 5 at home to Crowle Colts.

Crowle Colts and Harworth Colliery shared the points after a 2-2 draw at Windsor Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Walker put Crowle ahead, Sam Kelly equalising in the 37th minute.

Harworth went in front through Sam Flower on the hour, but Walker’s late second meant the sides finished level.

A Chaz Bradwell hat trick was the highlight of Glapwell’s 3-1 win at Askern Miners, whose goal came from Elliot Mountfield.