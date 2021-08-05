Kyle Knoyle hopeful Doncaster Rovers can mount top six challenge

Kyle Knoyle. Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

In Richie Wellens, Doncaster have a manager who will demand high standards every single day and certainly won’t settle for mid-table.

And, while League One might look even more competitive on paper this year, Rovers' new-look squad have no intention of being third tier also-rans.

New signing Kyle Knoyle helped Cambridge United win promotion from League Two last term and is hopeful Rovers will be among a clutch of clubs pushing for the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Personally I want to keep on progressing up the leagues and play as high as possible," said the 24-year-old right back.

"This season I needed to be in the right place to kick on. I enjoyed my time at Cambridge but I need to keep improving and developing and be part of a set-up that's hopefully going to challenge towards the top end of the table.

"There's a lot of good teams, teams that have come down from the Championship, some decent teams have come up from the league below, and the teams that are already in there," he added.

"We've just got to focus on ourselves.

"Top six is probably the aim for the majority of clubs in League One. It's something that I definitely want. Being part of a promotion last season, I definitely want to get another one on my CV. It's definitely something I want to strive for and aim towards."

Knoyle, meanwhile, is thrilled to see fans back in stadiums this season following his strange experience of winning promotion behind closed doors.

"It's massive,” he said. "I've enjoyed it so far in the pre-season games.

"It's obviously different from last season and it means everything for the players because you can feel the fans and it has an impact on the way you play on the pitch as well. When they're behind you it gives you that extra few per cent.