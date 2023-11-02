Key member of Grant McCann’s backroom staff at Doncaster Rovers to depart
Total Rugby League reported the news earlier this week, which The Free Press understands is accurate.
The search for Blenkin’s replacement will begin imminently.
Blenkin joined Rovers from rugby union club Doncaster Knights in February following Michael McBride’s departure for Exeter City.
He worked at Castleford for three years before joining Knights in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Rovers boss Grant McCann refused to comment on Blenkin’s exit.