Key member of Grant McCann’s backroom staff at Doncaster Rovers to depart

Doncaster Rovers physio Karl Blenkin is set to leave the club to join Super League side Castleford Tigers.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Total Rugby League reported the news earlier this week, which The Free Press understands is accurate.

The search for Blenkin’s replacement will begin imminently.

Blenkin joined Rovers from rugby union club Doncaster Knights in February following Michael McBride’s departure for Exeter City.

He worked at Castleford for three years before joining Knights in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rovers boss Grant McCann refused to comment on Blenkin’s exit.

Related topics:Grant McCannDoncaster KnightsSuper LeagueCastleford TigersLinkedIn