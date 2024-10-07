Key Doncaster Rovers star set for first game in two months in behind-closed-doors outing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers will give vital minutes to returning injured players and fringe stars in a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday.

Manager Grant McCann revealed the news in the aftermath of his side's impressive 3-0 win at Grimsby Town last weekend. Rovers bossed the contest against opponents who hardly laid a glove on them, playing the entire second half with ten men.

On the eve of the match McCann had hinted that the likes of James Maxwell and Zain Westbrooke could have an outside chance of being involved against the Mariners after lengthy spells out with injury.

In the end neither was involved as a precaution but both are likely to start when Rovers play non-league neighbours Scunthorpe United tomorrow in a bounce match. It will provide a chance for some much-needed minutes in a rare blank midweek for McCann's men. That's especially the case for full-back Maxwell, who hasn't featured since the opening day win over Accrington on August 10. The Scot has since undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

Rovers fans are looking forward to seeing the return of James Maxwell.

McCann said: "We left Zain and James at home because we felt they needed more time. We've got a game on Tuesday behind-closed-doors. They'll get minutes and hopefully that'll benefit them.

"It will get a few minutes into the legs of senior players. As I say, James and Zain will play and some of the boys who were on the bench at Grimsby, like Josh Emmanuel and Kyle Hurst, too. To be honest the team that will start against Scunthorpe will be pretty strong and I think it'll be good for those who get minutes."

Rovers' strength in depth was laid bare at Blundell Park with the likes of Hurst not included in the squad and Joe Sbarra an unused substitute.

Joseph Olowu pulled out of the starting XI at the last minute after sustaining a back-related injury but McCann was hopeful the centre-half will be able to shake it off for Saturday's home game with Crewe.