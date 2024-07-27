Key Doncaster Rovers man prepares to settle down in area but 'won't get comfortable'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Balance is a key aspect of Owen Bailey's game.

The Doncaster Rovers man has quickly became a fans' favourite thanks to all-action displays that contain defensive nous and attacking energy in equal measure.

A perfect example of this was his display in Rovers' latest pre-season outing, a 4-0 demolition of Hull City. Bailey notched the latter two goals to cap off a fine team performance against a side two rungs up the football ladder. He played further forward than we saw in his break-out, maiden season in the EFL but didn't neglect any of his defensive duties in an all-action showing.

Speaking post-match, the former Newcastle United man believes the pivot that he and fellow midfielder George Broadbent provided against the Tigers is fluid - and that it's all about balance.

"Getting George on the ball and letting him show his range of passing and his different technical abilities, that allows me to pull wide and create that little partnership with Jamie (Sterry) and Luke (Molyneux) and break into the box and score goals.

"But I think we're quite fluid with it. George was mainly deeper against Hull but we said at half-time that if George wanted to run into space that I would then come in. So we can rotate it."

The metaphor translates to Bailey's approach to life off-the-field too. Despite recently penning a three-year deal he insists he isn't about to get comfortable or rest on his laurels.

He says the extra security means he'll probably upgrade his flat in the city to a house. But his full focus isn't about just maintaining the high standards he's set - it's about raising them.

Owen Bailey recently signed a long-term contract with Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I love it here and the manager put a lot of faith in me," he told the Free Press. "I really love playing for him and this club so it was never really a decision (to leave). It was the easiest sell ever!

"I moved into a flat last season but now I think I might look for a house because with three years I'll probably look to buy a house, really settle down and bring the best version of me on the pitch. Being in the area will probably only help that.