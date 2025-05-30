Key Doncaster Rovers man on completing title set and why pre-season is his favourite time of year

How many people can you think of who can say that they've won all of the top four leagues in England?

It's a rhetorical question (of sorts) because in the Doncaster Rovers ranks is someone who has achieved just that. Newly-appointed head of medical and performance Dave Rennie more than played his part in a long association with Leicester City, spanning 21 years during a golden age at the Foxes as they improbably won League One, the Championship and then most remarkably of all the Premier League.

And within 18 months of his arrival in South Yorkshire, Rennie had completed the set as he played his part in Rovers romping to the League Two gong last season.

Not that the man himself is in a hurry to take any kind of praise. When the Free Press sat down with Rennie just after the end of a memorable 2024-25 season, he was quick to dismiss the remarkable achievement.

In a wide-ranging interview, Rennie was far more keen to talk about a time of year that most footballers hate but one that he loves: pre-season.

"It's exciting," he says during our chat in the bowels of the Eco-Power Stadium, during the champions celebration event in early May. "My favourite time of the season is prepping for the close season and then pre-season itself. Players don't really enjoy that time because they know they're going to be pushed to the edge of reason, for want of a better term. It takes a long time but it's certainly not laborious."

Rennie is referring to the bespoke fitness plans that he devises for every member of Grant McCann's squad. It worked a treat last year, clearly, as Rovers ended the campaign strongly as they sealed top spot and a place back in League One.

Explaining the work that goes into such a process, Rennie says: "You use knowledge of previous seasons and also knowledge of the existing group you're working with. And for me that's the exciting bit because you're trying to create something novel that's exciting for players but is also going to deliver what we need on the field.

"The close season is a long period of six weeks and then roughly another six weeks in the actual pre-season and then you're found out on day one whether you have achieved what you set out to do or not. It's a bit like a recipe I suppose. The proof's in the pudding."

The down-time since that final day win at Notts County has seen a staff reshuffle at Rovers, with Rennie now being given his new title. It means more responsibility for a man who has undoubtedly made a massive difference since arriving midway through the season before last.

That 2023-24 campaign saw Rovers have to deal with swathes of players being unavailable throughout the season owing to varying degrees of injuries, knocks and niggles. The picture is very different nowadays with the Cantley park treatment room seldom used last season, aside from former captain Richard Wood.

So what's Rennie's secret?

"Injuries are part of football and there's no physiotherapist that has a blueprint that helps you go a whole season without a single player getting injured," he says.

"There's a multitude of factors as to why they happen. Some of it is to do with recruitment, some of it is to do with management, some of it is to do with fitness history of players. They just seemed to be quite unfortunate at that time with the run of injuries there was.

"When I came in I just tried to establish why some of these issues happened and then tried to rectify them. It wasn't about pointing fingers because nobody wins when you do that.

"We just stripped it back, initiated some processes that have worked for me over the years at previous clubs and it's really the application of the players and the acceptance of the manager and assistant manager into adopting those ideas."

Upcoming renovations to Cantley are expected to be completed later this year and Rennie is looking forward to him, the staff and the players being able to call upon better facilities.

"When it comes to fruition, that will be a massive help to us. It will be akin to a high-end Championship structure. The equipment will give us everything we need to try and make the players as robust as they possibly can ahead of another gruelling season in League One.

"Cliff (Byrne) spends a lot of his time in the gym so I know he'll love it, if not the players!

"It'll just be a really good working environment and will be conducive to them really committing to the task. There'll be no stone left unturned."

Many may have considered it an odd move at the time, back in December 2023, for Rennie to take a job with a struggling League Two side, having spent the vast majority of his career in football working in the top two divisions.

Indeed, Rovers were scratching around near the drop zone at that time. However, he says it was clear to see the potential of the club from that very first conversation with owner Terry Bramall, chief exec Gavin Baldwin and McCann.

"When I came in and learned about the infrastructure, it wasn't a club sitting at the bottom of League Two," he says.

"I was looking at a group of staff who've got untold levels of experience and are capable of working well beyond the division they found themselves in. And equally, with the players a lot of them had pedigree and characteristics so it was just about getting everything synchronised so it was all working.

"As soon as that started to change, it became very obvious to me it was going to move in the right direction. You've got fantastic owners. Terry has supported us all the way through the process and he really lit the fire for us last pre-season stating his expectations and his dreams for the season.

"It really has been a fabulous ride so far."