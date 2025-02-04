'Keen to put it right' - Doncaster Rovers midfielder has eye on revenge win over Chesterfield

Owen Bailey

Owen Bailey says he and his Doncaster Rovers teammates are looking to dish out some revenge on Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Rovers make the short trip to Derbyshire having lost 3-0 at home to the Spireites near the start of the season. Nothing went right that day for Grant McCann's side with Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson both seeing red on a bad day at the office.

That reversal is one of just seven defeats in the league for McCann's men although it is arguably the only time where Rovers can hold their hands up and admit the better side outclassed them.

Bailey is keen to address that in the return clash as Rovers look to seal a fifth straight League Two success and further increase the pressure on wobbling leaders Walsall.

"That Chesterfield game is probably the only one where we've come off the pitch thinking 'the better team won'," Bailey told the Free Press. "But we're keen to really put that right.

"I think even at the start of the season, there was a collective belief that if we play as well as we can we can beat anyone. It's important to reaffirm that sometimes.

"We didn't lose our way but we had a small sticky patch where results didn't go for us. But it's testament to the group that we stuck together and trusted what we're doing. Hopefully we can keep going."

McCann concurs that Chesterfield deserved the spoils five months ago but admits their iffy form and mass injuries makes it hard to predict what kind of test awaits.

"I think Paul (Cook, manager) will probably say they've been a little up and down and inconsistent," said McCann, who again is without only captain Richard Wood for Thursday's game. "I know they've picked up a few injuries and have brought new players in. That doesn't help because I know how it feels. But they've got a good manager and good individuals. There's games we've watched of theirs and they've looked scintillating and then there's games where you think 'we can beat them' but they've got good footballers, particularly in midfield for this level, so we know what we're coming up against."