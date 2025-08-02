'Just rewards' - Grant McCann reviews Doncaster Rovers' winning start + Jamie Sterry update

Grant McCann saw his Doncaster Rovers side make a winning start to life back in League One on Saturday.

Last season's League Two champions recorded a 1-0 home win over Exeter City in their first game back at this level for three years. Luke Molyneux fired home a late penalty, awarded after a handball decision went against the visitors' Sil Swinkels as he contested an aerial challenge.

Prior to that it was a game of few chances, but Rovers just shaded it.

"I thought it was controlled, we were patient and we got our just rewards," McCann reflected post-match. "We were certainly the better team today.

"They surprised us with their shape, Exeter. We had to be patient playing against a back five and midfield three, but you also have to be aware of the counter-attack. But defensively I thought we were really good.

"I felt we deserved the win. I'd have been really disappointed with a draw given how much in control of the game we were. This was an established League One team, one that's finished mid-table the last three years. I'm really pleased the boys kept going. It was a good penalty from Mols and then I was pleased with how we managed the game out."

The only downside of the afternoon came midway through the first half when right-back Jamie Sterry after a nasty-looking injury, sustained after he was clattered in the Exeter box.

"I think he's fractured his cheekbone, which is not great news," McCann said of the vice-captain. "Speaking to Dave (Rennie, head of medical) I think he'll probably go in for surgery over the next day or two. I'd need to see it back, what happened. The good thing is it'll not keep him out for long. He wouldn't have been available for next week anyway because we used the concussion sub."

Rovers now have a blank week before their first away game of the new campaign, at Mansfield Town next Saturday.