'Just get behind the players' - Richie Wellens' rallying cry to Doncaster Rovers fans

Doncaster Rovers fans

Bottom of the league Rovers, who host newly-promoted Morecambe tomorrow, are yet to win this season and have scored just two goals in the process.

They have won just four of their last 32 games in all competitions and have not won at the Keepmoat Stadium since March 6.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin has bore the brunt of criticism from frustrated fans on social media – and there is a danger if results don’t quickly improve that tension could spill over on the terraces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of this weekend’s game Wellens admitted he wasn’t keen on a sarcastic chant he heard from the away end at Wigan last weekend and he has urged Rovers fans to get fully behind their players.

And he wants any stick dished out to be aimed in his direction.

“Our supporters don’t know how crucial they are going to be in the next six or seven weeks,” said Wellens.

“I keep going back to it – we’ve got a young group of players that are learning.

“We go 1-0 up at Wigan and within two minutes the referee has made a bad decision to give a freekick against us. As we’re defending that freekick our supporters are singing ‘We’ve scored a goal, we’ve scored a goal’.

“That’s not the mentality we want to have.

“Just get behind the players. If you want to throw any flak, I’ll take all the flak.