Junior football: Hyde Park Knights turn the tables in style

Hyde Park Knights Under 12s turned the tables to be crowned champions.

They recently celebrated winning the Division Three title in the DDJSFL.

“The team are a group of developing players who have struggled in previous seasons to win individual games let alone show the consistency required to win the league,” said proud coach Keith Sutton.

“So this is a real achievement for the boys.

“We had a slow start to the season but then an unbeaten run in 2019, winning nine league games and drawing one, propelled us to the top.

“We finished with the most clean sheets and least goals conceded. The boys also showed a determination to win matches, scoring several late goals.”

Knights beat runners up Armthorpe Rovers 2-0 in a title decider.