Junior football: Brodsworth youngsters hold their nerve in shoot-out to lift trophy
Brodsworth Warriors Red under-7s recently competed at the Summer League Finals, staged at Outwood High School in Adwick.
Perhaps after taking inspiration from England's exploits in the Euro quarter-finals, the Brodsworth youngsters prospered after a tense penatly shoot-out to come away with their first trophy.
Becky Gartside, one of the proud parents, said: "We would like to thank Gareth, Michael and Jamie (the coaches) for everything they do for these kids.
"They put all their time and effort into coaching them. If it wasn't for these, they wouldn't be where they are today. Thank you so much for everything you do for them. It means the world to us all."
