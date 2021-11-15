Joseph Olowu on his future at Doncaster Rovers

Joseph Olowu

The central defender signed a short term deal when joining the club in September following a successful trial.

And having made inroads into the team in recent weeks, the former Arsenal youngster is keen for a longer stint with the club.

“Hopefully it happens,” he told the Free Press.

“It’s in the club’s hands and it’s up to me to keep working hard.

“Nothing is guaranteed so it’s up to me to turn up every single day and give 110 per cent, in every training session, recovery session and matchday.”

Olowu has played the full 90 minutes in the last four league matches for Rovers, taking his appearance tally to nine for the season. This has included playing out of position at left back, from where he netted his first senior goal in the draw at Crewe Alexandra.

Though he suffered a back injury in the FA Cup tie at Scunthorpe United, the 21-year-old is expected to be available to play against Lincoln City this weekend.

Olowu sees Rovers as the ideal place to develop his game as he makes his first steps in senior football.

“No question about it,” he said.

“In terms of his playing style, his experience in the game, his backroom staff, everything. It’s second to none.

“For me it’s amazing because we want to play football but at the same time I’m learning the other side of the game, getting scrappy and battling it out.

“That’s a great balance to have.”

