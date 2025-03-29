Jordan Gibson haunts old club Carlisle as Doncaster Rovers get promotion charge back on track
It was an afternoon of few scares for Grant McCann's side, who remain fourth in the League Two table but with a potentially pivotal game in hand still up their sleeves as the run-in nears its climax.
Whilst the outcome here never looked in doubt, it was a tough watch in the first half. Rovers showed intent but failed to properly test Gabriel Breeze in goal, aside from a few half-chances. That, in turn, made the home supporters nervous and edgy with scores elsewhere frantically being checked by those in the home sections.
Jordan Gibson was in inspired mood against his old employers with his every touch jeered by the Carlisle fans. After drawing a decent save from Breeze, Gibson then found joy as provider as he helped tee up the opener. Gibson ran down the left flank and his centre picked out Owen Bailey who netted for a second straight game albeit his scuffed attempt only just crossed the line.
Carlisle are running out of time in their own mission, as they attempt to stave off relegation to the National League. Kadeem Harris was their brightest spark and Rovers were indebted to Ted Sharman-Lowe, who twice pulled off smart saves to keep out the former Sheffield Wednesday man.
The visitors showed that they were still right in the contest just after the restart when Joe Bevan was in acres of space on the left side of Rovers' box but he contrived to drag a shot wastefully wide of goal.
Thankfully that went unpunished and typically it was Gibson who would hammer another nail in the Cumbrians' relegation coffin when he made it 2-0 midway through the second half. Luke Molyneux picked him out with a brilliant cross-field ball before Gibson cut inside the box and easily picked his spot.
That provided some much-needed breathing space and a third goal arrived when substitute Harry Clifton scored with his first touch of the game. He tapped in after a Bailey pull-back inside the Carlisle box.
The rest of the game was a mere procession as Rovers warmed up nicely for Tuesday's home blockbuster with Walsall.
Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry (Nixon 82), Wood (Kelly 77), Anderson, Senior, Bailey, Broadbent (Westbrooke 88), Sbarra (Clifton 72), Molyneux (Ennis 77), Street (Sharp 72), Gibson
Unused substitute: Lawlor.
Man of the match: Jordan Gibson. Scored one and made one against his old club but could easily have had more. A fine showing.
Attendance: 8,299
