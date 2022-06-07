John Bostock sends farewell message to Doncaster Rovers fans

Bostock, 30, was unwilling to drop into League Two and rejected a new deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace midfielder has previously played in Belgium, France and Turkey.

“To my Rovers family,” Bostock wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for sharing your club with me. I look back on my time at Donny with fond memories and in spite of the challenges faced I enjoyed every minute wearing the red shirt.

"Football for me is far more than just results and over the last 18 months I can honestly say that I’ve met some fantastic people that I will never forget.

"Thank you to all of the managers and coaches I played under, players and teammates I played alongside, backroom staff I worked with and supporters I had the honour of playing in front of.

"I appreciate the love and support you’ve all shown me. Collectively I’m sorry the season didn’t finish in the way we desired but I’m confident very soon we’ll be back to where we deserve.

"I desire nothing but the best for you all. May the coming season be one to remember. Thanks again. God bless you all, Bozzy.”

John Bostock