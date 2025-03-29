Joe Ironside injury update as Doncaster Rovers absences for Carlisle win explained

Joe Ironside has gone under the knife to address a double hernia.

Doncaster Rovers fans are still reeling from the news that key man Joseph Olowu will not play again this season.

The ex-Arsenal man has gone under the knife to correct a thigh problem that has curtailed his campaign. Manager Grant McCann delivered the news in a post-match press conference full of talking points, after watching his side rack up a straightforward victory over struggling Carlisle.

While news concerning Olowu dominated the post-match agenda, Rovers fans have also queried the absence of striker Joe Ironside. Along with Jay McGrath and James Maxwell, the centre-forward was missing from the matchday squad for the 3-0 success over the Cumbrians.

"We expected Jay, Joe and James to be back," McCann explained post-match. "We obviously expected Jamie Sterry back because he just had an injection (to be able to play).

"Jay is getting close but today came too soon for him. We hope he'll be back on the pitches Monday with the rest of the team.

"James Maxwell's toe is not healing quick enough. When you've broke your toe, it is hard. The boots nowadays are really thin and narrow and there's no real leeway. But he's getting there. It's been maybe three or four weeks since he did it so he's getting better.

"Joe Ironside had an operation on a double hernia earlier this week. It'll not keep him out too long.

"He'll probably be out for between a week to ten days. We'll have him back for the last three or four games maybe. It's been niggling away at Joe for the last few months and he's just been managing it. He hasn't missed much training but Dave (Rennie, head of medical) rang me in the week and said we need to get it done. The quickest he's had anyone back from a double hernia is five days which tells you how good Dave is! I'm expecting probably seven to 10 with Joe."

The injury updates came amid a manic international break for Rovers, with other players either carrying or managing to shake off various knocks and niggles.

McCann added: We didn't think PK (Patrick Kelly) was going to be alright today. He limped off for Northern Ireland's under-21s and came back to us on crutches but we managed to turn him around and he came on and did well.

"Charlie (Crew) was away too but he's so tired so we just left him and hopefully get him ready for next week. And then Harry Clifton was touch and go today. He's missed alot of training in the last few weeks because of a knee problem."

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Rovers used six substitutes in the win over Mark Hughes' side.

Rovers had already made five changes when Zain Westbrooke came on to replace George Broadbent in the latter stages of Saturday's game.

The reasoning behind it was that their opponents had been permitted to use a concussion substitution when Cameron Harper departed late into the game. The rules state that the opposition is then granted an extra change, hence why Rovers could give Westbrooke his first taste of league action since last September.