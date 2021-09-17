Joe Dodoo confident goals will come for shot shy Doncaster Rovers

Joe Dodoo celebrates scoring for Wigan at the Keepmoat last season.

Rovers have found the net just twice in nine games this season and Tommy Rowe’s strike at Wigan ended a 696-minute wait for a goal.

Dodoo, who enthusiastically led the line at the DW Stadium, is confident his new team will soon find their shooting boots – and says he will relish the attacking freedom afforded by boss Richie Wellens.

“As an attacking player that’s the best thing you can hear from a manager,” said the 26-year-old Ghanaian. “You always want that freedom to express yourself in the final third.

“We’ve not scored much but we can’t think about that too much. We need to trust the process and consistently do the right things in the box and keep creating chances.

“If you’re creating chances you’ll always score goals but if you’re not creating chances then it’s hard to score.

“We have to continuously keep doing the right things, keep creating chances and then we’ll put them away. Once we go on a run I think things will be a lot easier and everybody will be happy.”

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with newly-promoted Morecambe – a game that could potentially kick-start Rovers’ season – Dodoo says it’s important that anxiety does not creep in.

“It’s football,” he said. “You’ll have months where you score a lot of goals [as a team] and months where it’s a bit of a drought.

“That’s where it’s important for the experienced players to stay level-headed and balanced.

“We’re quite a young team and it’s good to get these kinds of problems early in the season because you can fix it. There’s still 40 games to go.

“It’s important not to panic and trust the process of creating chances and making the right decisions. If we start over-complicating our game I think we’ll struggle. We just need to trust what we do and how the manager wants us to play and then execute it every week.