'Job done' - Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' EFL Trophy win at Barnsley

Grant McCann's side are through to the next stage of the EFL Trophy.

Doncaster Rovers sealed progress to the last-32 of the EFL Trophy thanks to a routine 3-1 win over Barnsley.

Goals from Joe Ironside, Harry Clifton and Kyle Hurst means Rovers finish the group stage on seven points and they'll discover their next opponents next month.

In a game played in front of a sparse crowd at Oakwell, Grant McCann's much-changed side got the job done with little fuss.

"We were always going to make changes tonight and the ones who came in delivered a really good performance," McCann, who made ten changes, told the Free Press. "Some bits were sloppy but on the whole we created lots of chances. We probably should have scored a few more but I'm really pleased we've got the job done and are in the next round.

"Joe's scored a good header. Jack Senior injected a bit of pace and then Joe finished it. I'm really pleased with Kyle Hurst too, scoring and could have had another one. Harry Clifton scoring too, all the subs did well and made an impact when they came on.

"We had a lot of players who needed minutes: Tom Anderson, Josh Emmanuel, Tom Nixon, Ben Close, Joe Ironside. There's quite a lot of the boys who needed minutes and this will only put them in good stead. We want them knocking on the door for the first team when called upon.

"It's nice to have this luxury because we're not just going to get to where we want to get to with just 13 or 14 players."

Rovers now turn their attentions to the FA Cup, with a long trek to Barrow on Saturday in the first round proper.