Jamie Sterry latest as Grant McCann provides update on injured Doncaster Rovers defender

Grant McCann has provided a positive update on Doncaster Rovers' injured key man Jamie Sterry.

The right-back, named vice-skipper earlier in the summer, suffered a nasty facial injury in Rovers' first game of the season against Exeter City on August 2. He was substituted midway through the first half of that opening game after a collision with Grecians' goalkeeper Joe Whitworth when attempting to meet a cross in the box.

Speaking last week, a few days after the incident, McCann said that Sterry had "fractured his cheekbone, fractured his eye socket, there's something the matter with his jaw line - there's a lot really."

He confirmed that he would be undergoing surgery and that a face mask would be required once the defender eventually returned to training and playing.

Issuing a fresh update on Sterry to the Free Press after Tuesday's stunning Carabao Cup win at Middlesbrough, McCann said: "Jamie's operation was Monday. It went good. He'll be back in on Thursday and will then hopefully have his mask sorted by Friday. He should get the mask done and fitted and everything and then he'll be able to get used to it over the weekend. And then he'll be back in, as I say, hopefully in training with us on Monday."

In Sterry's absence, captain Owen Bailey performed admirably in the win at Mansfield last weekend before Tom Nixon stepped into the breach at the Riverside and played his part in a stunning performance and result as Rovers romped to a 4-0 win.

Nixon, in his second season at Rovers after re-joining on a permanent basis in 2024, put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal of the night at the Riverside.

Of the 23-year-old, McCann added: "Tom's had to wait patiently because of the form of Jamie and he's had to wait patiently again because Owen Bailey did really well there the other day. But Tom came in and showed how well he can do and even got a goal too, off his so-called weaker foot which was great.”