James Maxwell on injury niggles + big advantage that Doncaster Rovers hold in promotion run-in

Doncaster Rovers defender James Maxwell is hoping for a clear run from now until the end of the season, without injuries getting in his way.

It's been a stop-start campaign for the former Rangers man. He suffered a fractured metatarsal on the opening day of the season that saw him laid low for two months. After featuring regularly over the winter another blow was suffered when he broke his little toe early on in the home defeat to Grimsby.

After a fortnight's rest the 23-year-old is now raring to go as Rovers chase down automatic promotion. He made his return with a good outing in the 3-0 home win over Newport last weekend.

"It's just about trying to manage it as best I can," the full-back said ahead of tonight's long trip down to Bromley. "Obviously, that's been accelerated abit with Jack (Senior) getting his red card and being suspended. That's meant I've needed to be ready. "Accrington (away) came too soon for me but luckily I felt good out there with the help of the physios and the medical team.

"The injury against Grimsby was similar to what happened on the opening day against Accrington but luckily this time it was just my little toe and not a metatarsal.

"It's very frustrating because it's not something you can work on in the gym. I'm thankful I've got the opportunity to just play through it."

Maxwell suffered his latest knock barely half an hour into the game with the Mariners but he knew quickly that the best thing for him and the team was to come off rather than chance it by staying on.

"It was in my thoughts against Grimsby," he tells the Free Press. "I was thinking 'I can't sprint, here'. It was the same at Barrow earlier in the season.

"I will play through pain as far as I can go but when I can't physically sprint then I know I'm going to let the lads down here. It's something that maybe when I was 18 I'd have done differently. It's just about doing what's best for the team."

Rovers head south tonight looking for a fourth straight win and they'll approach the game without a single injury in the camp. That's something Maxwell believes is a huge boost going into what looks like being an ultra-tight promotion race: "That's the biggest thing for me. I know everyone harps on about our squad depth but you can finally see it come to fruition now when we've got two suspended and there's still unbelievable quality coming off the bench.

"That's a big thing for us because when other teams towards the end of the season may be picking up injuries, we've still got a really strong squad."