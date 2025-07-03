'It's the supermarket they're shopping in' - Reviewing Doncaster Rovers' summer business so far

Doncaster Rovers have got plenty of tongues wagging this summer thanks to some brisk work in the transfer market.

Grant McCann has wasted little time in reshaping his squad, with eight additions already in place for the warm weather training camp out in Spain this week.

Those incomings, which include the likes of Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Matty Pearson and Glenn Middleton, was just one topic discussed on the latest episode of 'Rovers Chat' with Free Press reporter Ricky Charlesworth and BBC Radio Sheffield's Robbie Andrews.

"There's been some really good nuggets added to the group with the likes of (Brandon) Hanlan and Matty Pearson who both know the division incredibly well," Robbie said. "And it shows the supermarket, I suppose, that Rovers are shopping in. These are players that have played a lot of games at this level. Pearson in the Championship too.

"He's been around a lot and he'll not want to be languishing towards the lower end of the table next season. These players are coming to Rovers to have a real go. And I think that's one way to sum up the type of players Rovers are bringing in. Not only have the majority been there, seen it and done it. But there's others who are really hungry to come and challenge themselves as well."

To listen or watch the full chat, which also touches on Bobby Faulkner, Kyle Hurst and potential departures, click the video player above.