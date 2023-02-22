Rovers head into this weekend’s Yorkshire derby at home to Bradford City with three points separating them from the top seven.

Win, and they would leapfrog their opponents in the tightly congested top half of the table. But a defeat could see them lose ground, especially with several sides above them in good form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in a good position,” said midfielder Biggins, who returned from a glute injury in last weekend’s loss to Sutton.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Harrison Biggins.

"It’s in the balance now which way we decide to go. There’s only one way we want to go and that’s in the top seven. Hopefully that starts this weekend.”

Doncaster had been on a run of three successive wins without conceding a goal prior to their Sutton setback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But before that they had lost three on the spin.

Biggins said: “It’s crazy. We have had a lot of inconsistency throughout the season, which is something we spotted and realised we needed to get better at.

"Had we done that earlier we would be sat in a much better position that what we are at the moment."

Still, Biggins knows a win over a potential promotion rival in Bradford could be a significant moment in the play-off race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we were to beat them we’d go above them, that would be best-case scenario and would put us in a really good position,” he said.

The return fixture between Bradford and Doncaster on the season’s opening day brought fireworks as both sides saw red.

Bantams debutant Emmanuel Osadebe also suffered a double leg-break just six minutes into the match.

Biggins, who also made his debut that day, said: “The first game of the season has always got a lot of emotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The start of the game was crazy, there were a lot of big incidents. We have moved on a lot since that day, it seems a hell of a long time ago now.”

The events at the University of Bradford Stadium seemed to leave a bad taste in the mouth of those connected with the West Yorkshire club.

“It’s certainly behind us,” Biggins insisted.