'It's a joke' - AFC Wimbledon boss furious with his players for letting lead slip against Doncaster Rovers

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson. Photo: James Chance/Getty Images

The Dons looked set to end their run of 14 games without a win when goals from Jack Rudoni and Luke McCormick put them firmly in the driving seat against Rovers.

But Robinson accused his players of failing to ‘smell blood’ as they allowed Rovers back into the game courtesy of Tommy Rowe’s quickfire double.

AFC Wimbledon remain perched one place above the drop zone, four points better off than Doncaster having played two games fewer.

“They sit in a mid-block so we needed to be patient and work the ball,” said Robinson.

“We were trying to do the right things but in the second half we’ve come out and done it even better. The second goal is us. That’s exactly what we’re about.

“At that point you need to smell blood.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to them but they hadn’t done a thing. They hadn’t offered anything. They hadn’t had a shot.

“It’s got to be a matter of how many? You’d be happy to win the game 2-0 but you’ve got to have the mentality of it’s going to be three, four. Your body language has to show that.

"They [Rovers] looked like they’d gone, but from their first goal onwards it just isn’t good enough. It’s just not acceptable.

"Fundamentally there needs to be some manning up to get that win. Six losses in 15 games isn’t bad but nine draws is ridiculous, especially when we’ve been ahead in six or seven of those games.