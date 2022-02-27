'It's a disgusting challenge' - EFL pundit delivers verdict on AFC Wimbledon midfielder's horror tackle against Doncaster Rovers

Luke McCormick. Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

That was the verdict of EFL pundit Dean Ashton after watching Luke McCormick’s horror tackle on Ollie Younger in Doncaster Rovers’ 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons midfielder’s out of control challenge came with his side leading 1-0 but still over an hour of the game to play.

McCormick was shown a yellow card by referee Robert Lewis and then proceeded to head the hosts into a two-goal lead shortly after the restart.

Tommy Rowe rescued a valuable point for Rovers with his quickfire brace.

“It’s a disgusting challenge,” Ashton, the former Crewe, Norwich City and West Ham striker, told EFL on Quest.

“He’s really lunged in, off the floor. How is that not a red card?

“He goes on and scores the second goal which is vital in the end. You just wonder how massive that decision could be with the two teams so close. It remains four points between them.

“I can see why they [Doncaster] would be annoyed.”

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said after the game that Younger was fortunate to escape injury.

“If you lunge in at that pace from that far away you’re going to hurt someone,” said McSheffrey.