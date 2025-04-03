'It was a no-brainer' - Doncaster Rovers man didn't hesitate after being offered new deal

Rovers' full-back Jack Senior.

Jack Senior says he didn't have to think long after Doncaster Rovers made it clear they wanted him to extend his stay at the club.

The club recently announced a year's extension to the full-back's contract, as well as that of midfielder George Broadbent, which sees the pair tied down until the summer of 2026. Senior has enjoyed an extended run in the side of late and is looking forward to what will hopefully be a positive end to the season and promotion to League One.

"I'm enjoying it," he told the Free Press. "On a personal level, I'm enjoying it because it's better than not playing! Of course, the goal is to play but at this moment in time it's not about me at all. I've got a job to do and we're going out there to graft for each other and it's about us as a team.

"But I have to say I was buzzing when the gaffer came to me and said the club would like to take (the option) up. It was a no-brainer. I feel like I've really been welcomed into the club.

"It'll be coming up to two years here and it's a great club. There's a great set of staff and I love coming into work every day. There's a great work-life balance. As soon as you cross that white line it's work time but then after training they're just a great group of lads.

"Honestly, it's one of the best changing rooms I've been involved in. and that's massive in terms of what we want to achieve."

Rovers are back on the road on Saturday, away at Cheltenham Town (12.30pm).