'It feels brilliant' - Grant McCann delighted as Doncaster Rovers finish job in style with title

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann was beaming after landing the second league title of his managerial career.

Rovers sealed a 2-1 final day win at Meadow Lane with Rob Street notching both Rovers goals to render Alassana Jatta's stoppage time strike the scantest of consolations.

The victory - their 24th win of the season - sees them finish top on 84 points as they signed off in style. It means a League Two crown is added to the League One title McCann won at Hull City four years ago.

Speaking after the trophy lift on the pitch, which followed a dressing room champagne soaking, McCann told the media: "We're the champions and that was our plan at the start of the season. And we've done it.

"It feels brilliant. Promotion is excellent and it doesn't come along often. But a league title means more. When you've that 'W' for winners next to your name, nobody can take that away from you.

"I told this to the boys and said whether you stay at this club or go elsewhere, people want winners. I'm buzzing for the boys because nobody can take this away from them.

"I thank all the fans too for their support today and this season."

Rovers will be joined in League One by Darren Moore's Port Vale and Bradford City, who staged an incredibly late win over Fleetwood to pip Walsall to the third and final automatic spot.

The play-offs will now see the Saddlers face Chesterfield, who sneaked in on the last day, while Notts County will face AFC Wimbledon over two legs.