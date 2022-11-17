Colchester might be the other side of the country, but it falls into the same category.

The U’s lowly league position – they are bottom of League Two – means there is also the potential for another embarrassing slip-up à la King’s Lynn.

Luke Molyneux admitted he can’t put his finger on why Rovers have at times struggled on the road but admitted having the right mindset is crucial.

George Miller celebrates his latest goal with Luke Molyneux.

“It’s always different,” he said of the challenges struggling teams pose.

"Colchester have got a lot of pressure on them, they need to get the result.

"It’s one of them games where they could just fully go for it and throw the ball forward. Then it could be completely different to what we expected and have done loads of analysis on.”

Colchester have not won in eight matches and have just 11 points on the board.

The club sacked Wayne Brown in September but his replacement Matt Bloomfield has struggled to turn their fortunes around.

Two of Colchester’s wins in the league this season have come at home, however, and Bloomfield insists the team is making progress under him.

"They could just come out and do something completely different because they need to go for the win,” said Molyneux, who will once again be looking to break his duck in a Doncaster Rovers shirt on Saturday.