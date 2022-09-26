Welfare booked their place in the draw with a 2-0 win away to Athersley Recreation in the second qualifying round on Saturday thanks to goals from Jamie Austin and Louis Wardle.

Athersley finished the match with ten men after their goalkeeper Ellis Pickard was given his marching orders in injury time for a foul on Joe Pugh.

Armthorpe’s match report claimed Pickard was lucky to escape being sent off on several occasions prior to his eventual dismissal.

Armthorpe Welfare are into the first round of this year’s Isuzu FA Vase. Picture: Steve Pennock

Lee Morris’s side will travel to County Durham to take on Horden Community Welfare FC in the first round.

The match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Meanwhile, Rossington, who take on Armthorpe in the league on Wednesday, were dumped out of the Vase following a 2-1 defeat away to St Helens.

Tyla Bell grabbed what proved to be a consolation goal for Main, who conceded twice in the first half.

Ben Hunter’s men also dropped to third in the Northern Counties East League Division One – the tenth tier of English football – with no game at the weekend.

Their next opponents head into the ‘Donny derby’ fourth from bottom and above the relegation zone on goal difference, though they have played three fewer games than Worsbrough Bridge.

Wednesday’s clash at the Marra Falcons Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm.

Entrance costs £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.