Is this how Doncaster Rovers will line up against Portsmouth?

McSheffrey named an unchanged side for Tuesday’s game against Ipswich Town following the sensational win at Sunderland.
But it backfired as Rovers delivered a jaded performance against the Tractor Boys and lost 1-0.
Here’s how Rovers could line up for tomorrow’s game.
1. Jonathan Mitchell
The new arrival deserves a run in the team after his excellent display at Sunderland.
2. Ollie Younger
He has switched seamlessly from centre back to right back and could now be given the chance to develop an understanding with wing man Charlie Seaman.
3. Kyle Knoyle
Gary McSheffrey has been impressed with Knoyle's recent performances at centre back and with Ro-Shaun Williams struggling for match fitness he could be asked to step in.
4. Joseph Olowu
This season has been a learning curve for the young defender but he has shown signs that he could become an asset for Rovers.
