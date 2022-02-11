Reo Griffiths scored on his full debut against Sunderland but was kept quiet by Ipswich in midweek. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Is this how Doncaster Rovers will line up against Portsmouth?

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey is mulling over whether to freshen up his team for this weekend’s trip to Portsmouth.

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 11th February 2022, 9:25 am

McSheffrey named an unchanged side for Tuesday’s game against Ipswich Town following the sensational win at Sunderland.

But it backfired as Rovers delivered a jaded performance against the Tractor Boys and lost 1-0.

Here’s how Rovers could line up for tomorrow’s game.

1. Jonathan Mitchell

The new arrival deserves a run in the team after his excellent display at Sunderland.

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

2. Ollie Younger

He has switched seamlessly from centre back to right back and could now be given the chance to develop an understanding with wing man Charlie Seaman.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

3. Kyle Knoyle

Gary McSheffrey has been impressed with Knoyle's recent performances at centre back and with Ro-Shaun Williams struggling for match fitness he could be asked to step in.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Joseph Olowu

This season has been a learning curve for the young defender but he has shown signs that he could become an asset for Rovers.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

