Lincoln's Anthony Scully

After the goalless draw at the Keepmoat last month, Lincoln have lost three and drawn one in the league, exited the FA Cup at the hands of League Two side Hartlepool United and been knocked out of the Papa John's Trophy.

The run in League One has seen them drop to 18th in the table and they currently sit only three points clear of the relegation zone and six points ahead of Rovers.

We spoke to Sam Cooper of the Lincolnshire Echo to get the lowdown on the Imps ahead of the weekend.

Q: It's only been a month since the two side's last met but since then, Lincoln's form looks to have taken a downturn. What have been the reasons for that?

SC: "Lincoln have no doubt been plagued by injuries - none more so than to top scorer Anthony Scully but they have also fallen into some sort of rut where confidence has clearly been lacking. Two goals last weekend, despite the very late equaliser, should help with that.

"It'll be interesting to see how that affects things on Saturday."

Q: Scoring goals, and particularly at home, seems to have been an issue. Why has it not been happening in front of goal?

SC: "As mentioned, the absence of Scully has been a huge blow on a mainly young team. A lot has been asked of Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu, who has often played up top on his own. He has put in a lot of effort but the goals just haven't been there.

“I heard one fan at the FA Cup tie against Hartlepool use the phrase "No Scully, no goals" and that has seemed to be the case."

Q: Is there any concern they could be embroiled in the relegation fight?

SC: "Michael Appleton has voiced his concerns about how the downturn in form has left the club dangerously close to the relegation zone. The Imps remain three points above the drop zone and without a league win since October 26. They haven't won at home since 10 days prior to that, which is a constant worry for players, Appleton and fans."

Q: Remind us of the system and style of play that Michael Appleton favours?

SC: "That's a tricky one as the system has changed a lot during games in recent weeks - perhaps in an attempt to address the slump in form. I'd expect Appleton to go 4-3-3 on Saturday but you can expect that to change during the game itself."

Q: Who are the players to watch?

SC: "Teenager Freddie Draper is a true "one of our own" having come through the ranks at Sincil Bank. He played the full game at Cheltenham last week and could feature prominently today.

"Teddy Bishop bagged those two much-needed goals last week and will be looking to join the attack from midfield when he can."

