International football making a quick return to the home of Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers' Eco-Power Stadium will once again be hosting international football, it has been confirmed.

England women's under-23s will take on Sweden in DN4 on Monday, December 2 (7pm). The game is the final group stage fixture in the women's European competition.

A win for the Lionesses would secure top spot and progress to the semi-finals. Tickets for the game in Doncaster are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and 14–24-year-olds and £1 for under-14s. This will be the first time the WU23s have played in Doncaster, with a record crowd just shy of 3,000 turning out to witness a 1-0 win over Portugal at Shrewsbury Town in October.

Emma Coates, the under-23s head coach and former boss of the Doncaster Rovers Belles, is looking forward to being back on familiar ground. She said: “We’re really looking forward to playing in Doncaster and in a part of the country that we haven’t played in before.

"We’ll be looking to close the year out strongly, so we hope to see another great crowd turn out to cheer us on as we aim to secure qualification for the next round of our European competition. On a personal note, Doncaster Rovers is a club that means a great deal to me and it’ll be a special night to bring the Young Lionesses there.”

This will be the second international the Eco-Power has hosted this season. Back in October England's Elite League squad beat Czechia 3-0 in front of 2,670 fans.