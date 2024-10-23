Injury update provided on absent Doncaster Rovers trio as Bradford City trip peers into view

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers' injury situation is starting to clear up, ahead of a crucial Yorkshire derby trip to Bradford City this weekend.

Grant McCann's side will make the short journey to West Yorkshire looking to bounce straight back from a shock home loss to Bromley on Tuesday night. A first half goal from Ben Thompson put the Londonders ahead and despite bossing the ball and having decent goalscoring chances, Rovers couldn't muster a goal.

James Maxwell started his first game since the opening day of the season last night, meaning the treatment room is almost empty.

Rovers are waiting on just the return of Tom Nixon, Richard Wood and Zain Westbrooke. Speaking before last night's loss, McCann offered a positive update on the trio.

Rovers' Tom Nixon hasn't featured since Everton, back in August.

"If you ask any manager they'll say they want all the players available so they can pick their best team and I'm no different," he said. "Apart from Richard and Zain, we've got everyone fit and available now. Woody was out training on the grass today (Tuesday) so he's close. And I don't think Zain is too far away either. I think it's a credit to Dave (Rennie, head of medical) and the rest of his department as to how he's kept them in condition."

Westbrooke's return is understandably being delayed after his partner recently gave birth. Nixon, who's been absent since the League Cup clash at Everton back in August, is now also back and fully available but just missed out on the squad on Tuesday night. He did however get a vital run-out in a weekend bounce match at Cantley Park.

McCann added: "Tom came through that well. It was a just a game involving under-18s and other players from elsewhere, supplemented with some of our first team players. I believe it was a competitive game. It's really important for the likes of Tom."