Injury update on Doncaster Rovers trio with two 'touch and go' for Tranmere but one definitely out
The skipper spent six months of the season in the treatment room before returning to action last month. But a reoccurrence has given the 39-year-old plenty of pain and he sat out the midweek draw at Salford City.
Manager Grant McCann, speaking ahead of the trip to Prenton Park, confirmed that Wood will also miss tomorrow's game. "Richard won't make the game as he's still sore," he said.
"He's had problems with his ankle all season, since that first game of pre-season really. He's missed a lot of games, had operations and seen the best people in London but it just doesn't seem to be going away, the pain.
"He's managing to get through games and done well considering he's carrying so much pain. It settles down but is sore so we'll see where he is in another three or four days."
There was a slightly more positive update on Jay McGrath and Joe Ironside, however. The duo also missed the draw at the Peninsula Stadium but McCann will give them as much time as possible for the game against Andy Crosby's side.
He added: "We'll give Jay and Joe as much time as they need. They didn't train Wednesday but we'll see where they are today when we get them on the pitches and then make a call. But they're better from the injections and it's just about letting them do the work so we'll see. It's touch and go but we'll give them as much time as possible. Joe came back from a double hernia op and there was a little bit of a flare-up so it's just managing the nerve-related pain and trying to get to the bottom of that.
"Jay's similar, with pain around his abductor and again we'll give him much time. We could patch people up but we don't want any long-term situations."
