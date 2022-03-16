Injury update on Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths

The 21-year-old striker has an Achilles tendon issue and was absent from Rovers’ squad for their defeat to Gillingham at the weekend.

However, McSheffrey is hopeful that the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster will be available for the club’s latest six-pointer at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Griffiths has scored one goal in nine appearances since joining Rovers from French side Lyon in January on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Reo Griffiths

“Reo’s about managing his training load and being available for games,” said McSheffrey.

“That’s why we had to sit him out of one to hopefully get him back for next weekend.”

Ahead of the weekend, McSheffrey said: “Reo is carrying an Achilles tendon problem. He came in, played so well and made such a positive impact on the team that you couldn’t not play him.

“He’s gone from probably not playing enough game time in France with the Covid shutdown of games, to playing a lot of games in the first month here so he’s just feeling sore in his tendon.

‘He wants to play and feels he can manage it but we probably want to give him a weekend off it to shut it down for five or six days and completely rest it.”

Rovers have failed to score in their last two games against Cheltenham Town and Gillingham.

McSheffrey opted to pair loanee striker Mipo Odubeko with Joe Dodoo against the Gills but the duo offered very little threat.