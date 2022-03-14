Injury update on Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson

Tom Anderson

The 28-year-old will see a specialist today after breaking down in training on Thursday.

Rovers’ squad had been buoyed by their captain’s return to full training last week and it had been hoped that Anderson would start Saturday’s game with fellow strugglers Gillingham after three months out.

But, after suffering an adverse reaction during an 11v11 practice game at Cantley Park, the centre back is now awaiting news on whether his season is over or if he could yet feature in any of Rovers’ remaining eight games.

Anderson, who joined Rovers from Burnley in 2018, is out of contract this summer.

"Tom's had a scan and he's torn a few fibres in that plantar fascia again,” said Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey, following his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Gills.

“He'll be seeing the specialist that he's seen. We'll probably know more on Monday when there's an appointment booked in to see him in terms of how we deal with it going forward.

“It's not as bad as when he did it 12 weeks ago, obviously, because that was a rupture but this is a little bit more painful because I think it's torn some scar tissue in the healing process.

“I can't put a time span on it yet.”

Fellow defender Ollie Younger is hoping to be fit for Saturday’s trip to Fleetwood Town after suffering a dead leg in training on Thursday and missing the defeat to Gillingham.