'Incredible' - Rival League Two manager name-checks Doncaster Rovers as title contenders
Mark Bonner was appointed Gillingham boss this summer and is attempting to steer his new side back to the third tier.
Speaking to local media, he was asked to reflect on the division's landscape and he picked out Rovers' club record-equalling winning run from last season as an example of how teams can surge up the division.
Grant McCann's side won ten on the bounce to secure an unlikely play-off spot, before falling short in the semi-finals to Crewe.
"That run was incredible," said Bonner. "It shows that you can have strong seasons where you’re up there and fall away or you can have weak seasons where you take a bit of time to get going and then fly and have a really strong season in the end.
"I heard Grant say after the play-offs (to his players) that if you don’t want to win the league, don’t come back. They have started recruiting hard, early on, they will want to be there.
"MK Dons will expect to be there, Notts County will definitely expect to be there. I could name a few others, Bradford (are another).
"We are in the mix with those saying, ‘come on, we want a year that it’s us up there and pushing’, but there are probably 10 teams in the same boat that would really want to see a year of real success.
"I guess that makes it exciting, but I also think it means if you can find real consistency it will give you a good chance.
"Lots of clubs will have more of a chance because it is more open, it will become really competitive."
