In pictures: The sorry story of Doncaster Rovers' 2021/22 season in League One

3. Sheffield Wednesday 2 Doncaster Rovers 0

Despite the result, this was a much improved performance by Doncaster - but this didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. They outplayed Wednesday for the first hour of the game, until a blockbuster from Barry Bannan and a quick follow-up strike by Dennis Adeniran put the Owls firmly in control. Rovers were able to win a late penalty, only for Omar Bogle to step up and hit the post. This sparked the fury of Richie Wellens, leading to Bogle's exile from the rest of the squad, along with the out-of-favour and out-of-place Ed Williams. It was a match that set a negative precedent for the rest of the season - and it was only the second game.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD