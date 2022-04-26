In pictures: The sorry story of Doncaster Rovers' 2021/22 season in League One

With just one game left of the 2021/22 season, the Rovers fans will be looking to put this miserable campaign behind them.
But if you can stomach it, here’s the story of the season...
1. Pre-season troubles
Even before the season began, Doncaster Rovers did not look to be in the best of shape. An outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp left many players visibly unfit for the start of the campaign. A 4-0 drubbing in a friendly from Sheffield United raised early alarm bells for some. Signings of Jordy Hiwula, Ben Close and Pontus Dahlberg were initially met with enthusiasm - but this would not last long.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. A home defeat to start the season
Rovers' first game of the season against AFC Wimbledon did not go according to plan. Despite a scrappy goal from Charlie Seaman that really should've been kept out by the goalkeeper, the Wombles turned the game on its head with two goals in the second half. In truth, it was a dismal, disjointed performance - the first of many that would occur throughout the season.
Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Sheffield Wednesday 2 Doncaster Rovers 0
Despite the result, this was a much improved performance by Doncaster - but this didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. They outplayed Wednesday for the first hour of the game, until a blockbuster from Barry Bannan and a quick follow-up strike by Dennis Adeniran put the Owls firmly in control. Rovers were able to win a late penalty, only for Omar Bogle to step up and hit the post. This sparked the fury of Richie Wellens, leading to Bogle's exile from the rest of the squad, along with the out-of-favour and out-of-place Ed Williams. It was a match that set a negative precedent for the rest of the season - and it was only the second game.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. A dire derby day for Donny
Rovers' poor start was punctuated by a sobering defeat at the New York Stadium against Rotherham United. Donny were bullied for 90 minutes - even when Rotherham were reduced to ten men, it was difficult to discern which team had the man advantage. Rovers were defensively meek, clueless going forward and non-existant in midfield. By this point, it was evident that Rovers were in for a relegation struggle - even to the most ardent of optimists.
Photo: George Wood