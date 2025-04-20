Victory moved Rovers into second spot as they took full advantage of Port Vale, Bradford and Walsall all dropping points.
Luke Molyneux's was the hero with a hat-trick as Grant McCann's side extended their unbeaten run to eight games.
Here are just some of the Rovers fans who made the trip to Merseyside. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3
Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
2. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3
3. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3
4. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3
