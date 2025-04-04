'In discussions' - Fresh update on Doncaster Rovers contract talks amid looming expiry dates

Billy Sharp is among a clutch of Doncaster Rovers players whose deals expire this summer.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, says talks over contracts continue to be had in the background.

Rovers are in the midst of a fiercely-competitive promotion battle with the majority of focus on the here and now, and securing a return to League One.

But contract discussions are also on the agenda, as the club aim to future-proof as best as possible. Another example of that came this week when Jamie Sterry became the latest player to commit long-term to the club.

That means only a handful of players, as it stands, are inside the final few months of their deals. That list includes Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Richard Wood, Billy Sharp and Joseph Olowu. Undoubtedly, the latter is the player most supporters would love to see re-commit although McCann recently revealed an initial offer was rejected by the defender and his representatives.

When asked for an update on the issue in general, McCann replied: "We're in discussions. I wouldn't say close (to agreeing) but we're speaking to a few of the players.

"We always try and forward plan and put ourselves in the best position so we're not scratching around in the summer. At the start of the season we extended Owen Bailey's contract, and that's an example of forward thinking.

"The older and experienced players know that when you get older, those conversations happen a wee bit later. And our boys are really clued into that and are very clear in the objective which is to get us to where we want to get to. Everything else after that will take care of itself.

"We want to try and keep the nucleus of our squad strong and then we can add the bits and pieces and the missing links as the months go on.

As well as the aforementioned experienced pros, a cluster of younger players are also heading towards an important juncture in their careers.

Jack Goodman, Jack Degruchy and Jake Oram are among those in the same boat.

Revealing that Oram has an option in his contract, McCann told the Free Press: "There's quite a few of the younger ones who we need to sit down and have a chat with.

"If it's not going to be here for them then there's no doubt that with the amount of contacts that we have here and the loans the boys have had, I think we've put them in a good place to go and play elsewhere. Having said that, we haven't really made a firm decision on any of those yet.

"But we'll have those chats at some point and let them know where we see them really."