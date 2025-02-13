'In-demand' defender on the Premier League lessons that can aid Doncaster Rovers promotion bid

Joseph Olowu did a grand job of quelling the threat of Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"Strong! For myself it was a very good challenge."

A smirk etches across Joseph Olowu's face when asked what it was like playing against one of the in-form strikers in the country. Of course, the Doncaster Rovers defender is referring to his tussle with Jean-Philippe Mateta - the Crystal Palace centre-forward who he kept quiet for large portions of Monday's FA Cup fourth round tie.

Whilst ultimately Mateta's side came out on top, the Frenchman had an unusually quiet evening in South Yorkshire. And Olowu played a big part in snubbing out that threat.

There was one particular moment in the second half when Mateta - who has 10 top flight goals to his name already - had avoided the challenge of Tom Anderson and was primed to take aim at goal just outside the six-yard box. Then, from nowhere, Olowu appeared and dangled out a foot that was expertly-timed to block the shot and divert it into the hands of goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe. It was a superb tackle and one that had little room for error.

It was just another example of polished defending to add to what is becoming a bulging and impressive body of work for the centre-half this season.

It is little surprise that clubs higher up the pyramid are rumoured to be casting admiring glances his way. Tentative reports this week suggest that teams in the Championship are plotting a potential summer raid on a player who is into the last few months of his current contract.

Rovers fans will be worried, of course, about the future but for the player himself all that matters is the here and now.

And why would he not be full of confidence heading into the run-in? Having quelled the threat of Mateta, attentions now turn to Grimsby Town's visit on Saturday.

"I'm always wanting to push myself and the opportunity to play against a player of his pedigree was massive for me in trying to gauge where I am in terms of my development, where I need to keep getting better every single day," he adds.

""It was a very good challenge and a good opportunity to look at the players you were coming up against and almost take a bit from them.

"It's learning at the same time. We'll watch it back and try and take little bits from their game because they're playing in the Premier League for a reason. It's about being humble enough to ask what can I learn from them and what did I do well to take into League Two.

"We went toe-to-toe for large periods with a Premier League side.

"It's for us to not be complacent because we've still got a lot of points to play for, but have that mentality of one game at time and we'll go somewhere far."