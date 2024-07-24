'In a good place' - Doncaster Rovers star praised after red-hot start to pre-season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can never really read too much into pre-season.

Whether it be results or even performances, it's all a dry run for the main event, that first outing of the regular campaign.

But you can certainly build a good picture of which players have come back roaring after a productive summer. Kyle Hurst is one of many Doncaster Rovers players who fall into this bracket.

Three goals in as many friendly outings suggests that, added to the fact that he seems to be thriving in a new, central attacking role. He's arguably been the stand-out player, winning the praise of teammates and coaching staff.

Manager Grant McCann believes the bespoke fitness plan put in place by head of medical Dave Rennie has served Hurst well.

"He had a tough season last year," McCann said of a player who endured a frustrating 2023-24, owing to injuries in the first half of the season and then trying to break into a settled, winning team in the latter part.

"We knew how good Kyle was when we came into the club. He had a really good breakthrough first season and finished leading scorer. We were gutted when he then got an injury because he missed the first half of last season and then took a little bit of time to come back.

"We probably saw the best of him towards the end of the season, but he's in a really good place now. He's had a really strenuous and testing off-season that we put together for him and now it's coming to fruition with his performances and how he's training every day. He's a very good player."

Kyle Hurst (right) has three goals in as many games for Rovers in pre-season. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Hurst's colleague Owen Bailey concurs with his manager.

"He's been brilliant," he told the Free Press. "Last year there was always some kind of obstacle he had, but training and playing with him up close, we know the quality he's got.