'I'm here to do a job' - Grant McCann sends defiant message to Doncaster Rovers doubters

Grant McCann's side are still sitting third in the League Two standings.

Plenty of Doncaster Rovers supporters are starting to get frustrated at the team's inconsistent run of form.

Rovers were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Walsall on Boxing Day. Take out all the context surrounding the game and you could make a case that it was to be entirely expected. After all, they were visiting a team not only sitting atop of League Two but with the strongest home record in the division.

But the performance and manner of the defeat was particularly worrying for a large portion of the fanbase. Whilst manager Grant McCann thought differently, Rovers hardly got out of first gear in the Midlands. They made an unforced error for the first goal before poor marking led to the killer second. It then took them until the 84th minute to register their first - and only - shot on target when Joseph Olowu's bullet header was kept out by home stopper Tommy Simkin.

A handful of jeers could be heard from the away end at the Bescot when McCann finally rolled the dice and made a triple sub on 73 minutes. Whether those were aimed at the late timing of the changes, the manager or the personnel he hauled off is unclear.

But what is clear is that things are not clicking as they have done at times this season. The types of performances displayed away at Grimsby, Bradford and Fleetwood - all impressive, free-flowing and entertaining stuff - have been the exception rather than the rule.

Frustration is starting to set in, not only at the erratic results but also the 'horses for courses' approach to team selection employed by McCann (something the manager addressed clearly in his post-match interview).

The mood music on Rovers messageboards, fan forum sites and social media was understandably downbeat in the wake of this latest setback. But the man at the helm is not getting flustered. At least not publicly.

"I'm only focused on the team, really," was the response from the Northern Irishman when asked by the Free Press what he made to the murmurings of discontent, either in the stands or online.

Luke Molyneux with a rare sighter at goal for Rovers in their loss at Walsall.

"Listen, I'm big enough and strong enough to take any sort of criticism that's thrown my way.

"I'm here to do a job which is to try and get this team out of this division. I understand it's a long process. Seasons don't finish halfway, do they? So there's a long way to go."

McCann and his players get a quick chance to redeem themselves when they head to Colchester United on Sunday (3pm).