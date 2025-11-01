'I'm furious' - Crewe boss Lee Bell pulls no punches after last-gasp Doncaster Rovers defeat

Lee Bell, Crewe manager. Pic: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster Rovers snatched a late win in the FA Cup at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday - much to the fury of home boss Lee Bell.

The Railwaymen took the lead through Mickey Demetriou's long-range effort in the first half but Rovers rallied and first Billy Sharp levelled proceedings before skipper Owen Bailey pounced late to seal the comeback victory. Bell was far from happy with his players as they switched off to allow Luke Molyneux's excellent, prodded through ball to find goalscorer Bailey.

"I'm furious with the way the goal's gone in. And I've let the players know who were involved directly," Bell said post-match.

"It's about a desire to stop a ball going into the box. I'm shouting at two players on the pitch but it was just non-responsive in terms of what they were doing.

"You look at Donny and yes they're going through a blip but they've been playing some good football and I thought there was some excellent performances from my team where we put some excellent passages together.

"We should still be out there playing (extra-time). I was stood on the sideline thinking 'we'll win this game'. But for how disappointed I am I'll take so many positives. I could go through all the players, they were all good."