'I'll probably die young!' - Richie Wellens discusses risks and rewards of football management after Doncaster Rovers' win over Morecambe

Richie Wellens. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

But Doncaster Rovers’ passionate boss would not have it any other way.

Wellens spoke about his love of the job after watching his Rovers team get their reward for a solid week’s work on the training ground by recording their first win of the season against Morecambe.

After the hard-fought 1-0 victory, Wellens dedicated the win to his family and explained the buzz he gets from football management – despite some concerning side effects!

He also praised Rovers’ fans for their vocal support during the closing stages of the match.

“This football club is not about me,” said Wellens.

“It’s a stressful job and I work as hard as any other manager in the country. It doesn’t bother me if people want to criticise me.

“So this win is probably firstly for my family because they have to deal with me.

“But there’s two reasons I manage a football team. One, above all, is the players because I love it when I see footballers develop and grow and win football matches. There’s no better feeling.

“And, two, the supporters of this football club, who I thought for the last ten minutes were outstanding.

“They’re the reasons I’m a football manager. I’ll probably die young, I’m going balder, I’ve got a patchy beard and I’ll probably have a heart attack younger than what I would do.